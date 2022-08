Black businesses across the country and QCA are booming, and we’re celebrating Black Business Month! Local 4 News This Morning spoke with Tracy Singleton with the QC Empowerment Network and Emily Isaac Robinson, owner of Emi’s Treats, who’ll be at the Freight House Farmers’ Market this Saturday, August 27 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

