Local 4 introduces new series ‘Your Ag Connection’, focuses on agriculture in the community

Local 4 News is introducing a new series of reports that focus on agriculture in the community. The series called, ‘Your Ag Connection’, will air Monday’s on Local 4 News This Morning and will break down how humans and agriculture intertwine.

“Our community is very involved in agriculture. Humans have been producing food since our beginning. But yet there is still this disconnect and it’s because most of us today, on average, are 4 generations removed from the farm. Your Ag Connection will illustrate where our food, fiber, and fuel comes from,” said Linsey Tobin of Your Ag Connection.

The first episode of ‘Your Ag Connection’ kick starts June 28 and will display how river systems help to keep product transportation prices low.