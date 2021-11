This week’s Pet of the Week is Velma!

Velma is an 11-week-old puppy! She has 5 more litter mates that will be up for adoption as well. Velma is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines, has been spayed and is ready for adoption. Velma has been well socialized with other adult dogs and will be a great fit for any home ready to take on the challenge of a puppy!

If you would like to adopt Velma or want more information on her or any other pets up for adoption, go to qcawc.org.