Local 4 News Over Coffee: I-74 bridge

On this morning’s Local 4 News Over Coffee, we are discussing the Interstate 74 bridge.

The construction of the new bridge is making progress.

Many businesses and city leaders are preparing for the increased traffic it will bring.

That means more than just traffic on the roads.

It means more people passing through the Quad Cities.

Two cities that will see the biggest impact are Bettendorf and Moline.

As the roads change, so do the landscapes of those cities.

New businesses are already looking to take advatage of the growth — with more on the way.

