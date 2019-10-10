Local 4 News Over Coffee: QC housing market

Local 4 News This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

On this morning’s Local 4 News Over Coffee, we are discussing the housing market in the Quad Cities.

Buying a house can be overwhelming with so many things to think about before making one of the biggest purchases of your life.

One of the hardest choices here is where to buy one.

Starting at 6 a.m., Local 4 News anchor Redrick Terry joins us from the Maid-Rite at the intersection of 53rd Street and Jersey Ridge Road in Davenport for the latest roundtable discussion with community leaders on issues in our area.

You can watch all of the segments from our special broadcast in the videos above and below, then watch as we extend the conversation to OurQuadCities.com and on our Facebook page with the live online broadcast.

Local 4 News Over Coffee: Only on Local 4 News This Morning.

Local 4 News Over Coffee continues…

Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foodie Friday

More Foodie Friday