Open Air Market returns to celebrate Black Business Month

The QC Empowerment Network’s Open Air Market returns to downtown Davenport this Sunday. (8/26)

The event comes during Black Business Month, a time used to generate more support for both black-owned businesses and small businesses around the Quad Cities.

Tracy Singleton from the QC Empowerment Network joined Local 4 News This Morning to discuss the event, and the importance of supporting black-owned and small businesses in the Quad Cities. She also lets you know what you can expect at this weekend’s event.

For more information on the QC Empowerment Network and its upcoming events, click here.