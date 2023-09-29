Whether you take your cup o’ Joe with cream and sugar, flavored syrups, black or decaf or regular, Americans love their coffee!

September 29 is National Coffee Day, and your daily java is second in popularity in the U.S. only to water. The average American spends more than $1,000 on coffee each year, and Americans drink 400 million cups of coffee per day.

Here’s where you can celebrate National Coffee Day with some special promotions (check each retailer for participation and details):

Scooter’s Coffee – Free any size of fresh-brewed hot coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Dunkin’ Rewards members get a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase.

Circle K – Circle K app users can get a free coffee of any size.

Keurig – Coffee machine maker Keurig is offering 20% off of machine orders and 15% off on beverages on its website today.

Did we miss any local specials for National Coffee Day? Let us know here.

While you’re celebrating National Coffee Day, here are some tidbits to digest about coffee from Good Housekeeping:

The drink dates back to 800 A.D.

Coffee beans are technically seeds.

There are two main types: Arabica and Robusta.

Brazil grows the most coffee in the world.

Only two U.S. states, Hawaii and California, produce coffee.

Espresso means “pressed out” in Italian.

The world’s most expensive coffee can cost more than $600 a pound.

Coffee drinkers tend to live longer.

The largest cup of coffee ever filled was a 9-foot tall cup.

The Boston Tea Party helped popularize coffee in America.

Starbucks opens an average of two stores per day.

You can order coffee 25,000 different ways at Dunkin’.

What’s your favorite way to have coffee?