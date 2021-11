This week’s Pet of the Week is Magnus!

Magnus is a male 6-year-old Pitbull mix and is up for adoption from the Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Magnus does well with other dogs, kids and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Magnus is described as having a “go with the flow” attitude. He likes long walks, peanut butter and playing.

If you would like to adopt Magnus or want more information on him or any other pets up for adoption go to qcawc.org.