Preparing your car and home for winter weather Local 4 News This Morning Posted: Nov 13, 2019 / 07:53 AM CST / Updated: Nov 13, 2019 / 09:21 AM CST Josh Vinson is at Menards this morning learning about all of the "must have" winter accessories for your car and home. We are at @Menards this morning getting winter ready for the house and car! Tune in so I can get you right for the cold weather @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/Ucr0VRuOrG— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019 Another chilly start this morning because of some gusty winds. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour today so dress nice and warm! pic.twitter.com/NIb7qjb2Rr— Ashe Simpson (@Local4Ashe) November 13, 2019 I'm getting you winter ready here at @Menards we are learning some life hacks from Mr. Terry @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/hWIjWsK3ri— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019 I got more life hacks for you. Some of our viewers had questions about winterizing their homes and I got answers… check us out at @Menards pic.twitter.com/yr7rkzAuSj— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019 So @AIkomoniTV and @RedrickTerryTV both get paid Friday so it's a good thing I got their credit cards on hand while shopping at Menards this morning 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q3c1AZGlcc— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019 Final life hack of the morning at @Menards — Daniel taught us why we SHOULD NOT put water in our windshield wiper fluid and showed us an emergency kit that comes with everything from cones to jumper cables pic.twitter.com/bDVjQMNnFX— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019 We are at Menards this morning getting all of the "must have" for winter accessories for the car. Tune in to @Local4NewsWHBF This Morning for the life hacks pic.twitter.com/e3CSdxhfNB— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 13, 2019