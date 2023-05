The Quad City Rollers are back in town to clash with the Prairieland Punishers, and they’re asking for your help to give an assist to the Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry. Rollers ‘The Lionness’ and ‘Darth Baber’ trucked into Local 4 to talk about the team, the weekend’s game and how you can be a star by donating to the food pantry.

