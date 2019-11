Josh Vinson visited Rock River Fitness in Rock Island to try hot yoga and other exercises to keep you warm and fit during the cold winter season.

We are working out this morning getting ready for "cuffin season" I got my workout bag in hand ready to do some cardio in 30 mins pic.twitter.com/IRuM9ubSSO — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 12, 2019

The work out is real this morning!! My hat came flying off and everything– pure comedy pic.twitter.com/ha5DG9XuB4 — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 12, 2019

When Hot Yoga goes wrong 🤣🤣🤣 they had to cut me off pic.twitter.com/FGSLeGj52L — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 12, 2019

My colleague @RedrickTerryTV who got big money lol was challenged to come down to the gym so we all can get our hot yoga workout going… let’s see if he takes up this deal pic.twitter.com/YYbxX2ScXJ — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) November 12, 2019

Here is the website and the Facebook page for Rock River Fitness, where you can sign up for a class or find out more information.