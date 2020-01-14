Sterling’s Lexi Rodriguez discusses her volleyball milestones Local 4 News This Morning Posted: Jan 14, 2020 / 09:00 AM CST / Updated: Jan 14, 2020 / 09:00 AM CST Lexi Rodriguez Local 4’s Josh Vinson was live at Sterling High School talking with Gatorade Illinois Volleyball Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez. She’s the first volleyball player in school history to win the honor. She's a two-time state champion, gold medalist, and the Illinois Gatorade Volleyball player of the year, @Alexis14Rod — but can she teach me how to play?? @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/NLfaaPf487— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 14, 2020 I’m with the Illinois Volleyball Gatorade player of the year, @Alexis14Rod and she’s going to show me how to dance for tik-tok https://t.co/nqDM81toJV— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 14, 2020 I learned I’m too old to try to dance for Tik Tok 🤣🤣🤣— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 14, 2020 We are live in Sterling High School talking with the Illinois Volleyball @Gatorade Player of the Year, @Alexis14Rod about her accomplishment. She's the first in volleyball player in school history to win the honor @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/rZjgjQlG4Y— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 14, 2020 I knew I was ashy when I got ready for work this morning but @OwenHokeL4 petty for zooming in and @RedrickTerryTV just petty too 🤣🤣🤣🤣 y’all ain’t right at all!! pic.twitter.com/MAj2WRhMGi— Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) January 14, 2020 Foodie Friday Foodie Friday: Jersey Grille & Rookies Sports Bar Foodie Friday: QC Coffee and Pancake House Foodie Friday: La Rancherita Foodie Friday: Oreo taste test Foodie Friday: Pizza Shack Foodie Friday: Outsiders Pizza Foodie Friday: Summer Snackin’ Foodie Friday: The Cottage Cafe Foodie Friday: Suzanne’s Swiss Bakery Foodie Friday: Flavours Fine Foods More Foodie Friday