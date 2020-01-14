Sterling’s Lexi Rodriguez discusses her volleyball milestones

Local 4 News This Morning
Posted: / Updated:

Lexi Rodriguez

Local 4’s Josh Vinson was live at Sterling High School talking with Gatorade Illinois Volleyball Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez.

She’s the first volleyball player in school history to win the honor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foodie Friday

More Foodie Friday