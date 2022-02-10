Local 4 News This Morning visited with Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities Thursday morning, to get some great ideas to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Of local restaurants, he said Duck City Bistro in downtown Davenport is a long-running tradition of fine dining, candlelit tables, and Chef Jeremy always has a great menu. The Faithful Pilot in LeClaire has charcuterie-type meat and cheese options and Tony can help you pick the perfect wine.

Two newer places to try are Monarch in Davenport, and Verde in Bettendorf, which serves contemporary Mexican Cuisine. “There are also many more great restaurants in the QC to choose,” Herrell said.’

The Circa ’21 Speakeasy in Rock Island has two Valentine’s themed events this weekend — either a comedy improv event or burlesque. Ballet Quad Cities’ presents “Love Stories.” Nahant Marsh in Davenport is leading a lantern hike with food and drink and a bonfire.

The Quad City Symphony has a new opera written by a local composer. There’s plenty more live music at The Rust Belt. And there’s even a Valentine’s haunted house. “You can make a weekend out of it and choose from one of the hotel packages on our website at visitquadcities.com,” Herrell said.

“It can be fun to try something new together. Join in the QC’s creative spirit by creating your own piece of pottery or blown glass at Hot Glass,” he suggested. “Live Action Games in Davenport has many ax throwing stalls if you haven’t tried that yet. Have fun playing ‘old school’ video games, pinball, and more at Analog Arcade Bar. If you’re tired of winter, embrace of the warmth of the Sun Garden at the QC Botanical Center or enjoy a walk through the Vander Veer Conservatory.”

Conversation over a glass of wine or beer, or a cup of coffee can be a great way to unwind, Herrell said. Treat yourselves to a Quad Cities wine tasting.

“Book one of the igloos at Tycoga Winery or a cocktail castle at the Mississippi River Distillery,” he said. “If you’d rather have a pint of beer, start the QC Ale Trail together to find the best places to taste local brews. Or the QC has so many great local coffee places to meet any time of day.”

For traditional sweets for your sweetie, Herrell said: “We have the best places in the QC. From Lagomarcino’s to Chocolate Manor to The Shameless Chocoholic…all are delicious. They also have some unusual flavor combinations so the traditional gift doesn’t have to be traditional—like passion fruit or gold dusted. Or pick out some of their candies instead.” YUM!