March is National Kidney Month and Local 4 This Morning sat down with Dr. Lewis Mann from Renal Care Associates in The Quad Cities. He is a representative of the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois and he came in to discuss kidney disease and preventative measures.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2020, kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in Illinois and ranks 10th in the nation.

Kidney disease is classified as any condition that causes reduced kidney function over a period of time which can lead to kidney failure. Stage five kidney failure requires dialysis or transplant for survival.

It often has no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected. That is why it is often referred to as a silent disease.

But there are ways to prevent kidney disease. Preventative measures include maintaining regular doctor visits, knowing the signs and symptoms, maintaining a healthy diet and weight and monitoring your blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol levels. Also limiting the use of over-the-counter drugs, alcohol and tobacco products .

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois has different resources available on their website, which can be found here, or by calling (312) 321-1500.