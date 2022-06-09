Pride month is here and there are lots of ways to celebrate around the Quad City Area. Local 4 News This Morning invited Tyler Mitchell, who is the marketing and communications director for The Project of the Quad Cities, to our studio to talk about his organization’s upcoming events.

The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting three Pride events in the upcoming weeks. First, there is the Pride 5K this Sunday, June 12. Then, there is the Pride Night with River Bandits on Thursday, June 16. And finally, the Pride Party at Bass Street Landing is on Saturday, June 18.

This year is the Project’s first Pride 5K. The route is in downtown Moline, right along the Mississippi River. There is a 5K and 1-mile fun run. Registration is still open and people can sign up here.

After the Pride 5K, The Project will host an after party at Bass Street Landing. This will be Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be food from Bierstube, Cindy’s Tropical Shaved Ice, beverages from Galena Brewing Co. and live music by Past Curfew the 80’s Experience. The after party is open to the public.

This is the second Pride Night with River Bandits. It’s a great night to enjoy with family or friends while celebrating LGBTQ+ pride. Discounted bleacher tickets are available if you use the code “PRIDE.”

Pride Party is The Project’s annual pride celebration featuring live music, drag performances, vendors, food and more. It is free to attend.

Anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ or is supportive of LGBTQ+ people are encouraged to attend any of these Pride events. Mitchell explains these events are an opportunity for the Quad Cities’ LGBTQ+ community and allies to celebrate and enjoy being who they are.

Plus money raised at these events will support the clients The Project serves and people living with HIV.

More information on these events can be found here.