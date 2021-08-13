‘Ya Maka My Weekend’ returning to downtown Rock Island

The District of Rock Island will be busy this weekend.

The annual ‘Ya Maka My Weekend’ Caribbean food & music festival returns for its 29th year, following last year’s COVID-influenced absence.

Event organizer and Daiquiri Factory owner Kyle Peters joins Local 4 News This Morning to preview the event.

Along with the Caribbean-themed food and live music, visitors can also enjoy a zipline through The District.

The event takes place Saturday, August 14. Gates open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 12 and under get in for free.

