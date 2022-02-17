Muscatine observes Black History Month with holiday called Alexander Clark Day. Local 4 this morning spoke with Dan Clark, a board member with the Alexander Clark Foundation.

On Feb. 25 is the birthday of one of Muscatine’s famous residents, probably the most famous Black Iowan of the 19th century. Alexander Clark was born in 1826 in Pennsylvania. Both his parents were freed slaves. He studied in Ohio, worked a while on a riverboat, and made Muscatine his home in 1842, at age 16.

He married and raised three children, helped found the first African-American Episcopal church in Iowa, became successful in business and politics and the law and publishing, and finally served as the United States ambassador in Liberia, West Africa, where he died in 1891.

The first Alexander Clark Day was held in 1958. Sixty years later, in 2018, the Muscatine City Council voted unanimously to observe his birthday as an annual holiday—in perpetuity. The 2022 mayor’s proclamation will be read at City Council tonight.

The main event this year is the 10th-annual Alexander Clark lecture at Muscatine Community College. Next Wednesday, the 23rd, Charles Pearson of Waterloo will tell about his vision for the Iowa African-American Heritage Trail.

Alexander Clark was a pioneer and champion for equal rights in education. A landmark ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court in 1868 upheld his daughter’s right to attend public school, and it established that right for all Iowa children—86 years before educational equality became the law of the land in 1954. Experts say it was the nation’s first school desegregation case. Susan Clark became the first Black high school graduate in Iowa.

Clark’s house in Muscatine was named to the National Register of Historic Places as a U.S. Bicentennial project in the 1970s.

For more information, you can see the documentary “Lost In History: Alexander Clark,” online HERE. You can also check out the foundation’s Facebook page.