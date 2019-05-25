We’re here for you 24/7!

• Never flush napkins, drugs, or diapers down the toilet.

• Never pour oil or grease down the garbage disposal or sink drain. Instead, recycle or use a proper disposal method. If this is done “accidentally”, B & B Drain Tech can remove them before they harm your system.

• A slow drain, bad odors, and sewage backups are indicators of a sewer line problem. Cracks in your foundation are also signs of a sewer or tree root intrusion, or sewer line problem.

• Inspect and pump every three years

• Use water efficiently – check for leaky faucets and toilets to avoid wasting water. Use high-efficiency toilets, faucets, and showerheads. Use proper wash load settings for the size of laundry loads you wash and avoid putting harsh chemicals in your septic system.

• Properly Dispose of Waste – use common sense before flushing questionable items down the toilet.

• Maintain your drain field. Do not park or drive on your drain field. Plant trees an appropriate distance from your drain field to avoid tree root destruction.

