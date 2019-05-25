We’re here for you 24/7!
We know that sewer and drain problems can happen outside of business hours. That’s why we also offer 24-hour emergency service. One call to our emergency number, 309-787-9686, and we’ll take care of the rest!
Office Hours:
Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday On Call
Sunday: On Call
24 Hour Emergency Service Available
Things you Should Know
• Prevention and maintenance are key to avoiding drain problems. B & B Drain Tech provides superior sewer and drain cleaning services, septic and grease trap pumping, and portable sanitation services for the greater Quad Cities area and beyond. On call 24/7.
• Never flush napkins, drugs, or diapers down the toilet.
• Never pour oil or grease down the garbage disposal or sink drain. Instead, recycle or use a proper disposal method. If this is done “accidentally”, B & B Drain Tech can remove them before they harm your system.
• A slow drain, bad odors, and sewage backups are indicators of a sewer line problem. Cracks in your foundation are also signs of a sewer or tree root intrusion, or sewer line problem.
The EPA recommends the following to maintain your septic system:
• Inspect and pump every three years
• Use water efficiently – check for leaky faucets and toilets to avoid wasting water. Use high-efficiency toilets, faucets, and showerheads. Use proper wash load settings for the size of laundry loads you wash and avoid putting harsh chemicals in your septic system.
• Properly Dispose of Waste – use common sense before flushing questionable items down the toilet.
• Maintain your drain field. Do not park or drive on your drain field. Plant trees an appropriate distance from your drain field to avoid tree root destruction.