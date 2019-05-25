We have 2 locations: our large Davenport store, near Texas Roadhouse and Rave Cinemas on 53rd Street. As well as our DeWitt location on 6th Avenue, just down the street from where Necker’s originated!
Necker’s is proud to be an active member in our community. Through our Gift Of Giving Program, Necker’s gives back to area charities and communities. By giving a portion of each month’s proceeds to a Charity Of The Month, sponsoring local charity events, being actively involved in our local chambers and organizations, and donating to the multiple benefits and programs, you help us do good in our community! So thank you!
Our History:
U.S. Brumer came to Iowa from Germany in the late 1800’s. He settled in DeWitt and opened Brumer’s Jewelry at 807 6th Avenue in DeWitt in 1893, making it one of the first stores of its kind in the area.
Brumer operated the store successfully and reputably for 59 years before selling it to Don and Dorothy Necker in 1952. This was the beginning of Necker’s Jewelers. Don Necker changed the name of the store to Necker’s Jewelers, and in the past 60+ years the store has been remodeled three times to accommodate growth and jewelry innovation.
Don Necker started in the jewelry business in 1949, a mere three years before founding the business that would become his legacy. He worked at jewelry stores in Maquoketa and Dubuque after attending Bradley University Watch Making and Jewelry School.
His son Dave, who was brought up in the jewelry business, joined him in 1982 after attending the University of Iowa & the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. in California. Don’s son D.J. Necker, a University Of Iowa graduate, joined the business in 1989 completing the family tradition of jewelry, quality and customer service. Sadly, that same year, Don Necker passed away after more than 35 years with his successful business.
Keeping in step with the family vision of providing quality and brilliant jewelry to the entire Quad City Area, the Necker’s grew one store to three. Necker’s expanded in the early 1990’s to two additional locations: Duck Creek Mall in Bettendorf, IA and Southpark Mall in Moline, IL.