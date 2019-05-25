Nelson Corp Wealth Management

We are grateful to our clients, without whom we would not be where we are today. To ensure the next 35 years are as rewarding as the first, we will continue to build our business in accordance with our core values:
Authenticity
Being true to ourselves and living our values helps us build open and honest relationships. While it is easy to tell our clients what they want to hear, we feel it is crucial we are able to tell them what they need to hear.
Kindness
Businesses today can be impersonal. We value each of our clients individually, acting with consideration and compassion in all that we do.
Effectiveness
We focus our efforts on doing the right things, not just on doing things right. We improve outcomes by concentrating on the things that have a high degree of control, and also have the potential for high levels of impact.
Teamwork
No matter the industry, a successful team is always greater than the sum of its parts. We are a team both within our offices and together with our clients.