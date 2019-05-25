Nelson Corp Wealth Management

NelsonCorp Wealth Management has served the financial needs of others for more than 35 years, growing from three associates in a small Illinois office to more than a dozen team members in multiple locations. We now oversee branch offices from Iowa to Hawaii. Our growth has allowed us to build a team with a blend of experiences and education so that we can deliver the best possible service to you.We are grateful to our clients, without whom we would not be where we are today. To ensure the next 35 years are as rewarding as the first, we will continue to build our business in accordance with our core values:Being true to ourselves and living our values helps us build open and honest relationships. While it is easy to tell our clients what they want to hear, we feel it is crucial we are able to tell them what they need to hear.Businesses today can be impersonal. We value each of our clients individually, acting with consideration and compassion in all that we do.We focus our efforts on doing the right things, not just on doing things right. We improve outcomes by concentrating on the things that have a high degree of control, and also have the potential for high levels of impact.No matter the industry, a successful team is always greater than the sum of its parts. We are a team both within our offices and together with our clients.