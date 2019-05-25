Petersen Hagge Furniture

Our business philosophy is simple. Treat customers the way you want to be treated and they will come back! We provide our customers with quality Furniture at prices they can afford and service them after the sale! We carry a complete line of home furnishings including Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom and Bedding, Floor Coverings and Window Treatments! We carry Quality name brands you know and trust including Flexsteel, La-Z-Boy, Serta, Broyhill and many more.
So whether you need one piece of furniture or a complete house full stop into our large showrooms and see what we have to offer in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary. Our friendly staff is ready to help you with all your furniture needs!
Products
- Living Rooms
- Bedrooms & Bedding
- Dining Room And Dinettes
- Floor Covering
- Custom Window Treatments