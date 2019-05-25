Products Living Rooms

At Petersen Hagge Furniture we are a 3rd generation family owned business that has been in business for over 60 years. The store was started as an upholstery shop in the 40’s by Harry Petersen. It was purchase in 1955 by Ken & Joan Hagge who expanded into retail furniture, floor covering, and bedding. They retired in 1985 after running the business successfully for 30 years. It is now being run by the 5 Hagge children. Greg is the General Manager, Carolyn Hagge-Witt decorator & Sales, Steve Hagge manager DeWitt Location, Ken Hagge JR floor covering manager, and Denis Hagge Finance & Customer Service. A 2nd location was added in DeWitt, IA in 1976 and continues today!Our business philosophy is simple. Treat customers the way you want to be treated and they will come back! We provide our customers with quality Furniture at prices they can afford and service them after the sale! We carry a complete line of home furnishings including Living Room, Dining Room, Bedroom and Bedding, Floor Coverings and Window Treatments! We carry Quality name brands you know and trust including Flexsteel, La-Z-Boy, Serta, Broyhill and many more.So whether you need one piece of furniture or a complete house full stop into our large showrooms and see what we have to offer in styles ranging from traditional to contemporary. Our friendly staff is ready to help you with all your furniture needs!