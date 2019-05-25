About Sanitary Cleaners

Sanitary Cleaners has been a family owned and operated business in the Quad Cities since 1953. We take great pride in providing the Quad Cities with the best cleaning and alterations services the area has to offer. Just as the area has grown through the years so have we. We’ve expanded to a state of the art cleaning facility, have six drop-off and pick-up locations, and most recently have added a modern laundromat to the Sanitary family in Sanitary Suds.

From shirts & suits to wedding gown cleaning and storage, we clean everything professionally in-house and offer additional services such as pick-up/drop-off and alterations. With our years of experience, we are the perfect choice for taking care of your delicate fabrics and dry cleaning needs. Find out why we are your first choice for dry cleaning in the Quad Cities. Our dry cleaning stores stand for quality and competitive prices.

