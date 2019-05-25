Zeglin’s Home TV & Appliance, Inc. is an appliance and electronics store with locations in Moline, Il and Davenport, IA. We offer home and kitchen appliances, washers, dryers and much more. We also offer home electronics including video/audio and home theater components. We also specialize in appliance service and repair.For your kitchen we offer refrigerators, freezers, ice makers and wine coolers…cooktops, stoves, wall ovens, and microwaves. We also have dishwashers and garbage disposals. For your laundry needs, we have washers – both front and side loading – dryers, pedestals and stackable washer/dryer combinations.For your home comfort let us assist you with a new air conditioner, dehumidifier or water softener. Our home audio and video products include home theater receivers, power amplifiers, integrated amplifiers, speakers and sound bars, DVD players, Blu-ray players, HDTV’s including LCD and LED, headphones and more.We are proud to carry a large selection of Serta mattresses so you are always comfortable.We feature name-brands including Amana, Bosch, Danby, Fisher Paykel, GE, JennAir, KitchenAid, Maytag, Napoleon, Sharp, Sub-Zero, Thermador, Whirlpool, Wolf, Zephyr, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Toshiba and Serta.We are proudly serving areas of Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Port Byron, Le Claire, Colona, Silvis, Coal Valley, Milan, Rock Island, Blue Grass, Walcott, Eldridge, Wilton, DeWitt, Greneseo, Cambridge, Illinois City and Prophetstown.