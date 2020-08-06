Mask Up Quad Cities | Genesis Health Systems

Mask Up Quad Cities
When you ‘Mask Up’ you can protect your family, community and yourself from COVID-19. Together we can knock this virus down, and move towards safely resuming some of the activities we miss.
Do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask
- Social distance
- Wash your hands often
To encourage our community to “Mask Up,” Genesis is collaborating with community members and leaders, students, athletes, the medical community and the creative team from Graveyard Studios & Underground Economy.
Get Involved:
- Post a video answering the question“Who Are You Masking Up for?” using the hashtag #MaskUpQC. Don’t forget to tag Genesis!
- Instagram — @genesishealthsystem
- Twitter — @genesishealth
- Facebook — @genesishealth (type in @genesishealth and then click on the Genesis Health System link)
- Cool kids wear masks! Genesis is offering a fun contest for kids 12 and under to submit their original mask designs. The winning design will be made into 100 masks. Submit your design!