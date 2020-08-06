Mask Up Quad Cities | Genesis Health Systems

Mask Up Quad Cities

When you ‘Mask Up’ you can protect your family, community and yourself from COVID-19. Together we can knock this virus down, and move towards safely resuming some of the activities we miss.

Do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask

Social distance

Wash your hands often

To encourage our community to “Mask Up,” Genesis is collaborating with community members and leaders, students, athletes, the medical community and the creative team from Graveyard Studios & Underground Economy.

Get Involved: