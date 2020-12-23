THE MEAT BOWL: BEEF vs PORK



We want YOU to send us your favorite recipes featuring BEEF or PORK.



Each week, a panel of experts will select one beef and one pork recipe for preparation by our friends at What BBQ & Bar in Le Claire. The results will be sampled each Friday in January during Local 4 News This Morning.



At the end of the month, what the judges deemed the best beef recipe and the best pork recipe will face off in one delicious winner-take-all cookoff.



The individual that submitted the best overall recipe will win a pork and beef recipe will be invited to attend and participate in the taping of the Meat Cookoff and the winner will receive a $50 gift card from What BBQ & Bar



The first 25 beef recipes and the first 25 pork recipes will earn a $5 gift card from Iowa Beef and the Iowa Pork Producers respectively so enter your recipe today.