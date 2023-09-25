What is a concussion? Kelly Krei, sports medicine specialist at Genesis, answers this question and many more while talking with Jay. Watch to learn about the red flag symptoms that could show that you or a loved one has a concussion.
by: David Mangum
Posted:
Updated:
What is a concussion? Kelly Krei, sports medicine specialist at Genesis, answers this question and many more while talking with Jay. Watch to learn about the red flag symptoms that could show that you or a loved one has a concussion.