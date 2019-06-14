Midwest Writing Center

SAVE THE DATE! 2019 DAVID R. COLLINS WRITERS’ CONFERENCE
What: David R. Collins Writers’ Conference
When: June 27, 28, and 29, 2019
Where: St. Ambrose University | McCarthy Hall (518 W. Locust St., Davenport, Iowa)
Cost: $55 for MWC Members, $70 for Non-Members. Click here to register for the Writer’s Conference!
MWC is thrilled to welcome award-winner author and Quad City native Ben Miller to be the keynote speaker for our 2019 Writers’ Conference. Miller will appear at a special event at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA on Thursday, June 27.
Be on the look out for special events regarding Miller and his debut memoir, River Bend Chronicle, which details (among other things) his growing up with and around seminal figures in QC literary history.
Ben Miller is an essayist and fiction writer. After attending Cornell College (Mount Vernon, Iowa) he graduated from the New York University writing program, studying under E.L. Doctorow, John A. Williams and Luisa Valenzuela.
He is the author of the nonfiction work River Bend Chronicle: The Junkification of a Boyhood Idyll amid the Curious Glory of Urban Iowa (Lookout Books, University of North Carolina Wilmington).
YEW Middle School Writer’s Workshop
The 2019 YEW Summer Camp will take place at MWC in the Rock Island Public Library July 22-26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. The Family and Friends performance will be Friday, July 26, 3 p.m.-4 p.m. Participants should bring a sack lunch each day. The YEW Summer Camp is open to students who have completed sixth, seventh or eighth grade at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Cost for the week-long day camp is $100, which also includes a one-year MWC student membership, and a copy of the book Bix Biderbecke: Jazz Age Genius. Scholarships are available for those with financial need–see the application below.
