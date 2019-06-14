Midwest Writing Center

SAVE THE DATE! 2019 DAVID R. COLLINS WRITERS’ CONFERENCE

What: David R. Collins Writers’ Conference

When: June 27, 28, and 29, 2019

Where: St. Ambrose University | McCarthy Hall (518 W. Locust St., Davenport, Iowa)

Cost: $55 for MWC Members, $70 for Non-Members. Click here to register for the Writer’s Conference!

MWC is thrilled to welcome award-winner author and Quad City native Ben Miller to be the keynote speaker for our 2019 Writers’ Conference. Miller will appear at a special event at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA on Thursday, June 27.

Be on the look out for special events regarding Miller and his debut memoir, River Bend Chronicle, which details (among other things) his growing up with and around seminal figures in QC literary history.

Ben Miller is an essayist and fiction writer. After attending Cornell College (Mount Vernon, Iowa) he graduated from the New York University writing program, studying under E.L. Doctorow, John A. Williams and Luisa Valenzuela.

He is the author of the nonfiction work River Bend Chronicle: The Junkification of a Boyhood Idyll amid the Curious Glory of Urban Iowa (Lookout Books, University of North Carolina Wilmington).