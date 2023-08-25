If there’s a summer blockbuster you’ve missed, or you want to catch a select classic film back in the theaters, listen up! You might be able to catch it for only $4.00!

The second-annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, August 27, and for that day, all movies will be $4.00 at participating theaters, in all formats. Nationwide, over 3,000 theaters are scheduled to participate, including cinemas here in the QCA.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to “advance the moviegoing experience, by developing future diverse workforces and moviegoing communities through research, education, and philanthropy” organizes the event and reported that last year’s inaugural event saw an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers participate by seeing the reduced-ticket films.

To find available films, showtimes and locations in the area, click here.