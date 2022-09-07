Calling all caped-crusader fans! Cinemark is celebrating Batman with exclusive showings of three Dark Knight classics!

Fans can relive some of Bruce Wayne’s greatest adventures for one day only at select Cinemark theatres as part of Batman Day on Saturday, September 17 at Cinemark Davenport 18 and IMAX, located at 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport.

Here is the schedule:

🦇 2:15 p.m. – ‘Batman: Mask of the Phantasm’ (1993)

🦇 4:30 p.m. – ‘Batman’ (1989)

🦇 7:25 p.m. – ‘Batman Returns’ (1992)

To purchase tickets, click here.