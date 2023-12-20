Calling all wrestling fans!

If you’ve followed the wrestling dynasty of the Von Erich family, then this isn’t the movie for you.

Why? Because, although it’s supposed to be “based on a true story,” it leaves out a lot that could have made the film even better.

On the other hand, if you want to see some great performances and some fun inside perspectives on professional wrestling, you might enjoy “The Iron Claw.”

The Von Erichs, from Texas, were a family of wrestlers whose lives were plagued by one tragedy after another. Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany, “Nightmare Alley”) was known for his “Iron Claw” move that involved a kind of hand-as-a-face-hugger attack on his opponents.

The film follows Fritz and some of his sons into the ring, where the focus is on Fritz’s son Kevin (a wonderful Zac Efron.) Fritz is as tough on his sons at home as he is in the ring, and longs for his boys to succeed as wrestlers.

At first, I didn’t recognize the buffed-up Efron, who not only changed his appearance drastically but earned a ton of wrestling moves he carries off deftly. His is a terrific performance.

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”) also is commendable as brother Kerry, as is Harris Dickinson (“Triangle of Sadness”) as brother David.

Lily James (“Baby Driver”) plays Pam, Kevin’s girlfriend, who is determined to have a good life despite the so-called family curse.

It’s an interesting tale about a strict father, a family’s despair and dysfunction, all set against a realistic background of wrestling and its politics.

Why was Chris, one of the Von Erich brothers who has an incredible story, left out? I have no idea, and this is the main omission that will upset wrestling fans.

Although I can’t recommend this for wrestling aficionados, I can recommend it for movie goers who enjoy good ensemble performers in a drama that’s based on a true story, but doesn’t tell nearly enough of it.

3 stars

Running time: Two hours and 10 minutes.

Rated: R for foul language and violence.

At Cinemark and The Last Picture House, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.