You’re in the mood for a good superhero movie…

Popcorn? Check.

Drink? Check.

Comfy place to sit? Check.

Movie? With so many great options out there, picking the perfect flick to watch can be the hardest part, especially with all that Marvel has to offer!

Quad Citians love their Marvel movies, but what are the most popular choices out there? The team at CableTV.com wanted to find out, so they polled over 1,000 Americans to see which Marvel movies are top choices. They took their findings and segmented the results into nine regions. The results may surprise you.

While residents on opposite sides of the Mississippi may have opposing viewpoints on things like favorite sports teams and the best places to get pizza in the QCA, Iowa, as part of the study’s West North Central region, and Illinois, as part of the East North Central region, collectively agreed that the squad of Captain America, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk and Thor, among others, was tops, and ‘The Avengers’ is their favorite Marvel movie. From there, opinions differed, as the West North Central region next favored ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Iron Man,’ whereas the East North Central region followed with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther.’

‘The Avengers’ was voted as the favorite Marvel movie in regions representing Iowa and Illinois (photo: IMDb.com)

Here are the remaining findings in the study:

Region Most Popular Second-most Popular Third-most Popular Pacific Iron Man The Avengers Black Panther Mountain Avengers: Endgame Guardians of the Galaxy The Avengers West North Central The Avengers Avengers: Endgame Iron Man West South Central The Avengers The Incredible Hulk Guardians of the Galaxy East North Central The Avengers Guardians of the Galaxy Black Panther East South Central The Avengers Spider-Man: Far From Home Iron Man Middle-Atlantic Avengers: Endgame Black Panther The Avengers South Atlantic The Avengers Iron Man Black Panther New England Spider-Man: Far From Home Iron Man Avengers: Endgame (source: CableTV.com)

Rank Marvel movie % of Votes 1 The Avengers 10.89% 2 Iron Man 9.22% 3 Black Panther 8.44% 4 Guardians of the Galaxy 7.78% 5 Avengers: Endgame 4.78% 6 Ant-Man 4.44% 7 The Incredible Hulk 4.22% 8 Spider-Man: No Way Home 4.22% 9 Spider-Man: Far From Home 3.78% 10 Avengers: Infinity War 3.33% (source: CableTV.com)

How did your favorite Marvel movies do?