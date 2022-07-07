You’re in the mood for a good superhero movie…

Popcorn? Check.

Drink? Check.

Comfy place to sit? Check.

Movie? With so many great options out there, picking the perfect flick to watch can be the hardest part, especially with all that Marvel has to offer!

Quad Citians love their Marvel movies, but what are the most popular choices out there? The team at CableTV.com wanted to find out, so they polled over 1,000 Americans to see which Marvel movies are top choices. They took their findings and segmented the results into nine regions. The results may surprise you.

While residents on opposite sides of the Mississippi may have opposing viewpoints on things like favorite sports teams and the best places to get pizza in the QCA, Iowa, as part of the study’s West North Central region, and Illinois, as part of the East North Central region, collectively agreed that the squad of Captain America, Iron Man, the Incredible Hulk and Thor, among others, was tops, and ‘The Avengers’ is their favorite Marvel movie. From there, opinions differed, as the West North Central region next favored ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Iron Man,’ whereas the East North Central region followed with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Black Panther.’

‘The Avengers’ was voted as the favorite Marvel movie in regions representing Iowa and Illinois (photo: IMDb.com)

Here are the remaining findings in the study:

(CableTV.com)
RegionMost PopularSecond-most PopularThird-most Popular
PacificIron ManThe AvengersBlack Panther
MountainAvengers: EndgameGuardians of the GalaxyThe Avengers
West North CentralThe AvengersAvengers: EndgameIron Man
West South CentralThe AvengersThe Incredible HulkGuardians of the Galaxy
East North CentralThe AvengersGuardians of the GalaxyBlack Panther
East South CentralThe AvengersSpider-Man: Far From HomeIron Man
Middle-AtlanticAvengers: EndgameBlack PantherThe Avengers
South AtlanticThe AvengersIron ManBlack Panther
New EnglandSpider-Man: Far From HomeIron ManAvengers: Endgame
(source: CableTV.com)

(CableTV.com)
RankMarvel movie% of Votes
1The Avengers10.89%
2Iron Man9.22%
3Black Panther8.44%
4Guardians of the Galaxy7.78%
5Avengers: Endgame4.78%
6Ant-Man4.44%
7The Incredible Hulk4.22%
8Spider-Man: No Way Home4.22%
9Spider-Man: Far From Home3.78%
10Avengers: Infinity War3.33%
(source: CableTV.com)

How did your favorite Marvel movies do?