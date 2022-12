The work of two married volcanologists and their love for each other, as well as volcanos, are captured from the hundreds of hours of their research footage, and an an extraordinary young girl takes a stand for those she cares about, in an adaptation of a Broadway favorite inspired by a beloved children’s book. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘Fire of Love’ and ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.’

You can catch all of Linda’s movie reviews here.