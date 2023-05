Travel along for Pope Francis’s 37 trips to 53 countries in his first nine years, focusing the issues of poverty, migration, the environment, solidarity and war, and then come along for the ride as Chicago comics talk about the challenges and victories of developing their acts throughout Chicagoland. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘In Viaggio: The Travels of Pope Francis’ and ‘Out of the Loop.’

You can catch all of Linda’s movie reviews here.