Tag along as Renfield longs for a normal life away from working as Dracula’s henchman, but will the Count’s powers be too much to keep him away? And then follow along as an Afghan interpreter saves a US Army sergeant’s life, but can the sergeant repay his debt before the Taliban hunts them down first? Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘Renfield’ and ‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.’

You can catch all of Linda’s movie reviews here.