It’s hard enough being a teenager, but go under the sea as a girl finds out she is part of legendary line of sea krakens and must protect the world oceans from power-hungry mermaids, and then journey along for the true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who must rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ and ‘Sound of Freedom.’

