Follow the journey of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox as he grows from television and movie actor to advocate in his battle against Parkinson’s disease and quest to help find a cure, and then keep up if you can as The Flash uses his super speed to change the past, but his actions create a world without superheroes, forcing him to race to save the future. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ and ‘The Flash.’

