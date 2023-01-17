Some movies are so bad, they’re good. Whether it’s a sorry superhero flick or a horrible horror film, sometimes you just want to settle in and watch a movie that’s heavy on the cheesiness.

What are some of the most popular guilty-pleasure films out there? The team at CenturyLinkQuote wanted to find out, so they compiled a list of the lowest-rated movies of all time using data from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. They analyzed the Google Trends data to determine which low-rated movie is most Googled in each state. Some of their findings may surprise you.

In the Land of Lincoln, Batman baddies seem to be a subject of interest. Illinois’ top-Googled movie in the study, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 8%, was ‘Catwoman,’ starring Halle Berry.

In the Hawkeye State, movie fans were in search of a good (or bad) road trip story. Iowa’s top-Googled movie in the study, with an IMDB rating of 3.6/10, was ‘Crossroads,’ with Britney Spears.

(CenturyLinkQuote)

Here are some interesting tidbits from the study:

🎬 ‘Cats’ took the top spot for low-rated movies on the list, with eight states Googling it most. ‘Cats’ had a $95 million production budget and featured a star-studded cast including Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift. The movie won six Razzie Awards in 2020, including Worst Picture.

🎬 The top low-rated films in the study earned an average IMDb rating of 3.0 and an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 11%.

🎬 ‘Disaster Movie’ had the lowest IMDb score on the study with 1.9. The highest-scoring movie, ‘The Room,’ rated 3.6 on IMDb.

🎬 ‘365 Days’ was the only low-rated movie on the list with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score.

🎬 ‘Catwoman,’ which tied with ‘Crossroads’ and ‘365 Days’ for second-most-searched, made Halle Berry one of only six actors in history to win both an Oscar and a Razzie.

🎬 ‘Jack & Jill’ has the most Razzie Awards with 10.

🎬 Four movies on the list won Worst Picture at the Razzies: ‘Cats,’ ‘Catwoman,’ ‘Jack & Jill’ and ‘Gigli.’ After filming ‘Gigli,’ Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez won a Razzie for Worst Screen Couple in 2005.

🎬 ‘Captain America’ (1990) had a 3.2 IMDb rating and a 13% Rotten Tomatoes score. Conversely, ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), had a 7.8 IMDb rating and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Did any of your favorites make the list?