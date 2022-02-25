The new spin on the old tale of “Cyrano de Bergerac” is beautiful to see and hear.

“Cyrano” would have made a perfect Valentine’s Day release for the big screen. Now, this tragedy/romance still arrives in time for a heartfelt February treat for fans of the original story, romantics, and those who appreciate wordsmiths and songwriters.

Joe Wright’s musical adaptation stars Peter Dinnklage as Cyrano who, this time around, is mocked for his lack of stature rather than his prominent nose.

Cyrano, who is both an extraordinary swordsman and an excellent writer, is at time self-disparaging – at one point he says he is living proof “that God has a sick sense of humor.”

Indie rockers The National provide most of the enjoyable tunes, some of which reveal Cyrano’s secret love for Roxanne (Haley Bennett, “Hillbilly Elegy.”) She and Cyrano have been good friends for many years, but she does not know that his affection also involves romantic feelings.

When she instantly becomes smitten with a soldier named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr., “Luce”) Roxanne confides her feelings to Cyrano.

He wants so much for Roxanne to have a happy life he agrees to write letters and poetry for Christian so the other man can woo Roxanne.

The lighting is gorgeous whether on a battlefield, candlelit chapel or a theater interior. It’s not all talk and singing, either – it involves quite a bit of well-staged swordplay and a little dark comedy.

The most memorable scene, in a war setting, is the performance of a gorgeous ballad written especially for the film. “Every Letter” is sung on a battlefield by three guards. One of them is played by Glen Hansard, of “Once” fame.

The three write farewell letters to their loved ones in such lyrics as “Tell them not to cry at all. Heaven is wherever I fall.”

All the performances are wonderful. Dinklage expresses the pain of his unrequited love in the arch of a brow – he is magnificent here. Bennett has a wonderful voice and her passion comes through in every note.

It deserves to be seen on the big screen.

3 1/2 stars

Rated: PG-13 for sexual situations and violence.

Running time: Two hours and 4 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport.