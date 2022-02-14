You don’t have to be an Agatha Christie reader to enjoy this update of her “Death on the Nile” murder mystery.

Kenneth Branaghis back as legendary detective Hercule Poirot, who decides to take a vacation to Egypt.

While he visits The Great Pyramids, Hercule runs into a dear friend. Bouc (Tome Bateman) from the Orient Express, and his mother Euphemia (Annette Benning) are visiting Egypt, too.

The two invite Hercule to join them at a wedding party that is being held at a luxurious resort.

The newlyweds are heiress Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer.)

Just weeks before, Hercule had met Simon, who at the time was paired with another woman: Jacqueline (Emma Mackey,) a friend of Linnet’s who introduced Simon as her fiancée.

Now, while the couple try to celebrate, Jacqueline stalks them wherever they go.

They figure they will lose her once they set off on their river cruise.

But that’s when bodies begin to pile up, and Hercule goes to work while guests began to panic and accuse each other of the chain of deaths, which continues to pick up speed.

Among the other characters are Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo), a jazz singer; her niece Rosalie (Letitia Wright, “Black Panther;”) Andrew (Ali Fazal), who manages Linnet’s finances; Lord Windlesham (Russell Brand), a physician and former lover of Linnet’s; and others who are suspicious or who have their suspicions.

While the pasts of those on board are revealed, so is Hercule’s. The beautiful outdoor environments enhance the lush interiors. This is a gorgeous film.

All the performances are enjoyable, but especially so is Branagh’s, who turns in one of his finest portrayals as a man haunted by his face and in grief for someone he loved.

It’s a solid whodunit that will appeal to murder-mystery aficionados and, perhaps, create some new Agatha Christie fans.

3 stars

Rated: PG-13 for sexual situations and violence.

Running time: Two hour and seven minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

