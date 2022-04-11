Want your mind blown?

This is for audiences who have embraced “Vanilla Sky,” “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “Memento,” “12 Monkeys” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things.”

Like those mind-benders before it, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is smart, outrageously original and just plain astounding. I loved it so much I walked out of the theater full of emotion, and drove home quietly, thinking about it every moment of the way.

The central character is Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) who lives in an apartment above the laundry she and her husband own.

Evelyn’s goofy husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan, recognizable for his childhood performances in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) tries to talk with his wife but she is exasperated with him and exhausted from dealing with customers and family matters.

Evelyn is disappointed in her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) for various reasons. Evelyn is afraid her own father Gong Gong (the wonderful James Hong) won’t approve of Joy’s girlfriend Becky.

While Evelyn tries to make her way through piles of documents for income taxes, she also is tasked with planning a party.

About the time Evelyn runs up against the immovable force of a stern IRS agent (Jamie Lee Curtis, an absolute hoot) she discovers her life is not what it seems. She is only one Evelyn in a multi-verse with infinite possibilities – and she may be the only one who can save the day.

The movie was written and directed by The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who gave us “Swiss Army Man.”) The film movies at a frenetic pace, with psychedelic images and concepts that will make you laugh, bring you to tears and touch your heart … sometimes, well, all at once.

It’s more than two hours long, but once you become engaged in Evelyn’s self-realization you won’t feel it. Its messages about love, small decisions with big consequences, and our places in the universe (universes?) are compelling and powerful.

Open your hearts and mind and you’ll enjoy a movie unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Rated: R for foul language and adult situations.

Running time: Two hours and 19 minutes

At Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.