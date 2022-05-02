Just forget about “Memory.”

Something tells me the original film – this is based on a 1993 Belgian film I haven’t seen – wasn’t as nonsensical as this one is.

Star Liam Neeson is still a box-office draw. But this veteran actor would be welcome in dramas and doesn’t need to settle for less-than-mediocre actioners like this.

Whoever had the bright idea to cast Neeson, with his unmistakable Irish brogue, as a Texas assassin should have given this a second thought.

If you want a taste of what you’ll get for the next almost-two-hours, the story begins with the bloody murder of a man with a garrote.

It’s just another day for Alex (Neeson,) a contract killer who has been given an assignment. He’s grappling with another issue, too: He’s losing his memory. We see him visit his brother, who has a more advanced case of Alzheimer’s – there’s a moment when we realize Alex sees his own future during a visit with his sibling.

Alex’s assignment is Beatriz (Mia Sanchez,) a 13-year-old girl who is being trafficked in El Paso.

Meanwhile, Beatriz is being protected by FBI agent Vincent (Guy Pearce, a British actor oddly playing a Texan – possibly because he was in the memory-related “Memento?”) a good-hearted man who wants to ensure that the girl has a chance at a normal life.

Alex can get into any environment and kill seemingly anyone without a disguise or the need to hide his face while Vincent and seemingly every other law enforcement official target him.

The film consists of a kind of Best of Neeson, from fistfights to shootings, while Alex must try to remember the whereabouts of a flash drive that’s a clue to the entire case.

Cliches abound throughout unintentionally comical dialogue and situations. Despite an interesting portrayal by Neeson, this silliness is pretty much a waste of time.

Overall, it’s just plain forgettable.

1 1/2 stars

Rated: R for grisly violence, foul language and sexual situations.

Running time: 114 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport, and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.