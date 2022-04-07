Two vastly different, but equally fascinating, short documentaries will be shown at the Film at the Figge event.

First, “Cave Digger” takes a look at an artist in northern New Mexico whose work you probably won’t see at the Figge Art Museum. That’s because it’s far from portable: Ra Paulette digs “art caves” using only hand tools. The works, which take years to finish, are carved into sandstone cliffs.

When we meet Paulette, he is disgusted at the artistic differences he has with people who have commissioned his caves.

The film depicts the rift between an artist’s passion and the influence, and money, their patrons can have.

Just seeing Paulette’s hollowed-out cave is mesmerizing, let alone hearing the artist’s thoughts about his work and the people who hire him to create it.

These are not simply caves – they are temples. I cannot imagine what it would feel like to stand in one, but this documentary, which was nominated for Best Short Documentary, gives the audience a pretty good idea.

3 ½ stars

Running time: 40 minutes

To watch the trailer, click here.

“Which Way to the Front Line from Here?”

“Which Way is the Front Line from Here? The Life and Time of Tim Hetherington” is about a different kind of artist, his life and work.

This is a tribute to the vision and dedication of the late Hetherington. It was directed by his longtime friend Sebastian Junger – the two are well known for their 2010 documentary “Restrepo,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.

Hetherington’s friends, family and colleagues, as well as Hetherington himself, are the voices of this tribute to a photojournalist who insisted on capturing human nature – especially during times of war. Hetherington traveled all over the world to capture images, both photos and video, of war – among other topics – in Libya, Liberia and Afghanistan.

Watching the way he connects with his subject is especially powerful.

It’s a biography of a dedicated journalist whose career was a true calling.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 18 minutes.

To watch the trailer, click here.

Both films will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission is free to this program sponsored by Chris and Mary Rayburn.