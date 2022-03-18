They have known all about sustainable agriculture for millennia. They understand how important it is to embrace the use of fire to maintain healthy forests.

Now Native American Tribes share their ancient wisdom with the hope of helping to sustain the world – especially during a time of climate change.

In “Inhabitants: Indigenous Perspectives for Restoring our World,” five Native American Tribes in different environments discuss and demonstrate their practices of land management – and audiences get to see the results of smart managements of natural resources.

The movie opens with the Karuk Tribe in northern California, where they discuss the importance of embracing – rather than fearing – fire in tending forests.

One of the stars is a Hopi farmer who lives in Arizona. Despite the lack of rainfall, he successfully grows crops with their “dry land farming” techniques.

Members of the Blackfeet Tribe once again herd buffalo. The filmmakers also visit the Menominee Reservation in Wisconsin.

In Hawaii, farmers maintain gardens for food security.

I loved watching the farmers talk with pride about the generations of knowledge passed down, and also seeing communities pass best practices along to younger members.

The movie earned the Audience Award at the Washington D.C. 2021 Environmental Film Festival. It also earned the Best International Feature prize at the Planet in Focus International Environmental Film Festival, along with many other awards.

The film was made in collaboration with Tribal project leaders and the Kalliopeia Foundation, which supports individuals and programs “that model cultural and ecological renewal rooted in connection to a sacred, living Earth.”

This is a movie about a return to wisdom to help the Earth thrive. It’s a perfectly timed offering in this series.

4 stars

Running time: 76 minutes.

Rated: Unrated.

Part of the QC Environmental Film Series, the movie will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. For more information, call the museum at 563-326-7804 or, for more information about the series, visit here.

Among the sponsors for the series are the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, Nahant Marsh and River Action.

Admission is $5.

To watch the trailer, visit here.