I was unfamiliar with the “Jujutsu Kaisen” franchise, although I have enjoyed most of the other anime productions I have seen.

But oh, how I enjoyed “Jujutsu Kaisen 0,” which is connected to a wildly popular manga series. If you’re a fan of the series, you’ll probably enjoy this even more than I did.

Directed by Sunghoo Park, you can see it in the original Japanese version with English subtitles or in a dubbed English-language version (this is the version I saw, and I was surprised as how effective the dubbing is.)

The central figure is the solitary Yuta Okkotsu, an teenager who has special powers.

When the story begins in 2016 in Tokyo, four bullies attack Yuta. But a monstrous … ghost? …. appears and hurts the bullies.

The presence is the spirit of Rika Orimoto, who was Yuta’s best friend during his childhood. She met an untimely death in Yuta’s presence. Right before she died, Rika promised never to leave Yuta.

A group of officials have decided that Yuta, who got the blame for the injuries caused by Rika, should be trained to banish the spirit by a sorcerer.

And so it is that Yuta ends up at Jujutsu High, where sorcerers are trained. Yuta, feeling even more depressed as an outcast, reluctantly joins other trainees – including a panda – in the program.

Maki Zen’in scoffs at Yuta because she doesn’t think he will make it as a sorcerer. The wise-cracking Panda lends some comic relief. Yuta finds an almost-friend in Toge Inumaki, who is a more gentle, accepting person.

You don’t need to understand every detail of the franchise to enjoy this movie. Yes, at first, I kept wondering about the presence of Panda. Then I just accepted him as one of the students and continued to enjoy the story.

The animation is dazzling, whether it’s a fight scene or a calmer setting.

I enjoyed the way the film addresses the human condition with themes of loss, love, and regret. You don’t need to be familiar with the series to embrace this touching, action-packed movie.

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence, foul language and other mature themes.

Running time: One hour and 45 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; and Regal, Moline.