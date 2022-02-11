A gloriously awful movie right from the get-go that continues its downward spiral for more than two hours, “Moonfall” is a sight to see.

That doesn’t mean you should pay to do so.

Director Roland Emmerich has directed disaster movies before with varying success (“Independence Day” and “2012” are among his films.)

In this one, Patrick Wilson plays astronaut Brian Harper, who has lived in disgrace for some years. He must return to outer space after scientists discover the moon is falling out of its orbit.

Also on the voyage to save the world are a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) and Brian’s former crew mate (Halle Berry.)

When the disaster begins to loom for Earth, so does disaster loom for the characters, who have kids and ex-spouses to distract them while they try to save our planet. It becomes a strange blend of soap opera and silly science-fiction.

NASA, of course, has known all along something is off-kilter with the moon.

My favorite scene involves Donald Sutherland who appears just long enough for him to be listed in the credits. The scene has little meaning and brings nothing to the movie except Sutherland’s name. I imagined maybe he was walking by the set and someone said ‘Hey, Mr. Sutherland, want to have a cameo?”

Despite the number of characters in this debacle, you’ll see virtually no character development in this troupe. The dialogue, the set-ups and even some of the special effects are unintentionally hilarious.

I had to give the movie one half star because of a related side project: A fictional website that’s supposed to be the work of the conspiracy theorist character. It’s clever, interesting, and highly entertaining … everything the movie is not.

See it here for free and save the price of admission.

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and adult themes.

Running time: Two hours and 10 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.