This brief documentary is simply astonishing.

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening,” opens in silence while images move before the viewer’s eyes. Essentially, this is what we used to call a “home movie,” which captures the look of a small town in Poland in 1938.

David Kurtz and his wife lived in Brooklyn. He took the 16mm film when they stopped in the town where his family once lived.

Crowds of all ages gather around the filmmaker. You can see delight and curiosity on the faces of the people crowded around to see what this camera is all about.

One year after the scene was filmed, the village’s 3,000 Jewish residents were deported. Most died in Treblinka.

In 2009, Kurtz’s grandson found the film in a closet. He wasn’t sure what it showed at first, and he wrote a book about it: “Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering.” He donated the film to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the footage was restored.

Director Bianca Stigter never turns her camera away from the images in the original film. Over and over, we see the same faces, some of whom were identified. Wisely, she never uses talking heads – although we do hear people, some of whom are in the brief film sequence or recognize people in it – share memories of the community and identify environments.

The main street, with its cobblestones, the synagogue with its lion on the door, the dark interior of a building, all take on new meaning while Stigter explores the identities, and the future, of the people Kurtz captured in those three minutes.

The stories of how people and places in the footage were identified is fascinating.

The more we see of these faces, they more we feel we know them, until a simple montage at the end honors each one in a beautiful gesture.

4 stars

Running time: One hour and 7 minutes.

Watch the trailer here.

This is the last movie in the Lloyd M. Burstein Memorial Holocaust Film Series, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. It will be shown at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets, available at the door, are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and military, and free for students.

For more information, call 309-793-1300.