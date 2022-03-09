I watched “The Tinder Swindler” with my husband.

We’ve been married 30 years. We met under unusual circumstances – I interviewed him about an award he won for an artwork – and we were good friends before we began to date.

That was long before dating apps – or apps, for that matter – were a part of everyday life.

Both of us were horrified at what transpires.

Felicia Morris makes her directorial debut in this documentary that’s a sorta/kinda thriller as well as a cautionary tale and a true-crime story.

At the times, the movie broke my heart. How many people do you know who have been caught up in a romance that seems too good to be true?

The story begins with a fairy-tale atmosphere. Cecilie, who lives in Oslo, talks about how she met a man named Simon on the dating app Tinder. He told her he was part of a family who manage a billion-dollar diamond company, and that he traveled around the world.

Cecilie took lots of photos and video on her phone. The handsome, charming Simon seemed to be every bit the man he purported himself to be – a suave businessman who thought nothing of taking a private jet here and there.

She trusted him enough to travel with him on the jet. He treated her well, charmed her with constant attention regardless of where he was in the world, and asked her to be his girlfriend.

She did not know he became friends with other women, who also enjoyed lavish parties and world travel with him.

It wouldn’t be fair to tell you much more than this. Sharing the reveal would spoil a documentary as much as it would a feature-film thriller.

This kind of crime is appalling. I even said, “Oh, no!” aloud when I watched one of the women describe how and why she shared vital financial information with Simon, a master manipulator.

The documentary unfolds a little at a time, keeping the viewer engaged as every layer of deceit is carefully peeled away.

It’s an eye-opening experience, for those who regularly use dating apps and for those of us who wouldn’t know which way to swipe. It echoes an age-old saying: If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 54 minutes.

Streaming on Netflix.