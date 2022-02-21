If you think “Uncharted” looks familiar, you’re right on target.

It’s a little of “National Treasure” and “The Mummy,” as well as their derivatives the “Indiana Jones” movies.

It’s also a video game. and it’s just about what you think it will be: A lot of action for a couple hours and not much to remember on your way home.

Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake, a Manhattan bartender/thief.

One night, a guy named Sully (Mark Wahlberg) walks into the bar and tries to entice Nathan into going on a quest with him: Sully is off to find explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s lost treasure.

Sully knew Nathan’s older brother, who abandoned his younger sibling when he took from an orphanage to travel.

Nathan is smart and well-read. He knows his history (not unlike a certain Harrison Ford character), so he’s a perfect match for Sully, who has an eye for the ladies but who never stops thinking about his agenda.

The two plot a wild theft of a golden cross at a Soho auction. After that, the pair begin their adventures traveling the globe (true to the spirit of the game) to find the clues and the resources to get to the loot.

Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) wants the loot, too. He hires Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) to help him get it.

Chloe (Sophia Ali) also wants the gold. This leads to double-crosses and triple-crosses, all while the treasure hunters evade intricate traps.

The film is exactly what you think it will be: a blander version of movies that came before it. You’ll see Holland, known mostly for his role as Spider-Man, in lots of familiar poses – without his webs, of course – while he flies through the air and generally defies gravity.

There’s a lot going on here, but it’s rarely engaging. The characters aren’t interesting enough to vilify or root for.

I imagine viewers who have played the game will enjoy it more than those of us who haven’t. Still, most audiences would be better off spending their time re-watching “Raiders of the Lost Ark” instead of this less-than-stellar copy.

1 ½ stars

Running time: 116 minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for violence and foul language.

