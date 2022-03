In a coming-of-age fantasy comedy, a young teen transforms into a giant red panda when she gets into a state of strong emotion, thanks to her connection to her ancestors, and five Native American Tribes across deserts, coastlines, forests and prairies as they maintain their connections to the ancestors, working to restore their traditional land management practices. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘Turning Red’ and ‘Inhabitants.’

You can catch all of Linda’s reviews here.