Buckle up for a journey into otherworldly powers as a young girl is transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit and takes her victims’ shapes to understand what it means to be human, and another young girl harnesses the destructive power of fire, putting her and her family on the run from a mysterious agency. Film critic Linda Cook reviews ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ and ‘Firestarter.’

